Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

UAF holds workshop

Press Release Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:45am

FAISALABAD: In the face of increasing unemployment and brain drain situation where our skilled manpower is relocating abroad for a better future, it is prerequisite to refurbish the business and entrepreneurship skills in the youth to curtail the tendency and they can become job provider rather than job seeker.

It was stated by experts in one day workshop on “The Researcher Compass: From Skills to Social Responsibility and Society Building Version 1” organized by the Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences (FFNHS), in collaboration with Business Incubation Center (BIC) and National Incubation Center (NIC) at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

Prof Dr Imran Pasha, Dean FFNHS/ Central Project Director PKNC said even developed countries are not offering complete job opportunities to its public but they support entrepreneurship for young generation. He emphasized the need for researchers to consider the broader social implications of their work. As researchers, we have a responsibility to ensure that our work benefits society as a whole, an entrepreneur can easily commercialize his research and can also become a job provider rather than job seeker.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Director BIC, UAF while highlighting the role of business incubation in supporting start-ups said that Business incubation provides a supportive ecosystem for start-ups to grow and we are committed to providing our entrepreneurs with the resources and expertise they need to succeed. BIC, UAF is offering a free-of-cost working space equipped with all necessities for entrepreneur to grow their business.

Aimen Shahid, Programme Manager NIC added that entrepreneurship is crucial in driving economic growth with innovation. The entrepreneurship is a key to turning research into reality, and NIC is offering our researchers with the skills and support necessary to succeed in this space.

Dr Mian Kamran Sharif, Associate Professor NIFSAT, UAF/ Chair Product Development & Value Addition, PKNC stated that the workshop aimed to equip researchers and entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of research and innovation, while also emphasizing the importance of social responsibility and society building.

The workshop featured a range of interactive sessions and presentations from experts, including Dr Rana Muhammad Adil, Associate Professor NIFSAT. He presented discussion on research ethics along with social responsibility, and entrepreneurship. Participants also had the opportunity to network with other researchers and entrepreneurs, and to learn from their experiences.

