IK’s social media account: Aleema appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Wednesday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating “malicious campaigns on social media” to allegedly “create chaos and disorder” in the country.

Sources said that Aleema Khan appeared before the JIT headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and the probe body questioned her for over two hours. The JIT questioned Aleema Khan about the PTI founding chairman’s social media account, they said.

They said that Aleema Khan told the JIT that her brother’s social media account was operating from abroad and she did not know about it. The social media account is only promoting party policy, she told the JIT, sources said.

The JIT earlier summoned Aleema Khan last Friday but she did not appear due to personal commitments. On the same date her lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry appeared before the JIT, they said.

