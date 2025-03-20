Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,098 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,759 tonnes of import cargo and 48,339 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,759 comprised of 33,486 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,523 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 46,750 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,339 comprised of 25,063 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 611 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,332 tonnes of Cement, 4,680 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,764 tonnes of Rice&10,889 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Annie, Unity Maria, Melbourne Bridge, Kiran Caribbean, Kmtc Jebel Ali, Maki, Jal Kumud & Msc Judith berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Cleveland, Ginga Hawk, Annie & Koi sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Greenwich, Al-Jasra and Peace Angle left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Valence, Kaisa-1, Agri Ocean and Chinook are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 204,530 tonnes, comprising 148,602 tonnes imports cargo and 55,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,467 Containers (2,100 TEUs Imports &2,367 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Wiking, Lovestakken, Hanyu Camellia and Bloom Halo & another ship ‘Super Arteta’ carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal and Grain are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL, PIBT and FAP are respectively on Wednesday 19th March, 2025.

