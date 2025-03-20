AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-20

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,098 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,759 tonnes of import cargo and 48,339 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,759 comprised of 33,486 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,523 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 46,750 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,339 comprised of 25,063 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 611 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,332 tonnes of Cement, 4,680 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,764 tonnes of Rice&10,889 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Annie, Unity Maria, Melbourne Bridge, Kiran Caribbean, Kmtc Jebel Ali, Maki, Jal Kumud & Msc Judith berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Cleveland, Ginga Hawk, Annie & Koi sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Greenwich, Al-Jasra and Peace Angle left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Valence, Kaisa-1, Agri Ocean and Chinook are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 204,530 tonnes, comprising 148,602 tonnes imports cargo and 55,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,467 Containers (2,100 TEUs Imports &2,367 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Wiking, Lovestakken, Hanyu Camellia and Bloom Halo & another ship ‘Super Arteta’ carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal and Grain are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL, PIBT and FAP are respectively on Wednesday 19th March, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories