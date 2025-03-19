AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
US stocks rise ahead of Fed decision

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2025 08:50pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve decision and news conference with updates on the monetary policy and economic outlook.

The US central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but markets will be scrutinizing the Fed’s updated economic projections and whether it still expects two interest rate cuts in 2025.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to again be pressed on how the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies and tariffs affect the outlook for inflation.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 41,769.15.

Wall Street set for lower open, Fed meet in focus

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 5,638.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 17,604.72.

US stocks retreated Tuesday as worries over the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts contributed to a downcast session, along with a drop in artificial intelligence player Nvidia following a presentation on the company’s latest technology.

Among individual companies, Boeing jumped 6.0 percent early Wednesday as CFO Brian West told a Wall Street conference the company’s efforts to improve plane assembly operations were on track so far in the first quarter as he struck an upbeat tone on the company’s outlook.

