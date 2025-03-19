AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

Aurangzeb, FPCCI team discuss economic growth strategy

Obaid Abrar Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday had a meeting with the delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), to discuss comprehensive charter of economy.

The delegation was led by President FPCCI Atif Ikram and SM Tanveer, patron-in-chief, and Senator Noman Wazir, chief executive of FF Steel, KPK.

The meeting aimed to share a comprehensive Charter of Economy prepared by FPCCI with the finance minister and his team.

The FPCCI team emphasised that this charter was developed to foster political consensus and intended to meet with all stakeholders, including political parties, to form an effective economic strategy that transcends political divides and addresses Pakistan’s economic challenges. Their goal is to free the country from its economic calamities by prioritising the nation’s development and economic growth, particularly to meet the needs of the growing population, especially the youth, who form the core of Pakistan’s demographic structure.

Senator Noman Wazir Khattak provided a detailed presentation on the proposals and recommendations outlined in the Charter of Economy.

The key recommendations included the reorganization of specialised civil services with the establishment of dedicated groups in critical sectors such as energy, finance, industry, and health to lead policy formulation and ensure informed decision-making.

The charter also called for embracing solar and wind energy, seen as the cheapest sources of power, and proposed keeping wheeling charges for the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) at a maximum of Rs4 per KWh.

The presentation also emphasised a greater focus on regional trade and development financial institutions, with proposals for at least 20 per cent of lending directed toward long-term CAPEX and 10 per cent toward startup CAPEX. A stable exchange rate was recommended to support exports and discourage imports that do not comply with the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The Charter also stressed the importance of a uniform gas pricing structure for industries across the country to promote industrial growth.

Further recommendations included transferring ownership of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to employees, allowing them to manage these enterprises or privatize them, and converting their pension funds into equity.

The presentation proposed strategic reforms on various fronts, including debt management, trade partnerships, tax compliance, energy efficiency, and the exploitation of mineral resources. It also called for a progressive taxation model for agriculture, better governance structures, pension and welfare reforms, digitalisation, and improvements to the bankruptcy laws in Pakistan.

While addressing Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the FPCCI delegation and praised their efforts in preparing a comprehensive and timely Charter of Economy, noting that such initiatives are crucial at this juncture, even when political parties agree on a common set of economic goals.

He reflected on his previous involvement in the preparation of a similar Charter of Economy by the Pakistan Business Council in 2020, highlighting the importance of uniting all stakeholders on a common platform to address the challenges of declining living standards and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister reiterated that quick fixes would not suffice, and a steady, unified effort was required to drive Pakistan’s economic recovery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FPCCI finance minister business community Muhammad Aurangzeb economic challenges political stability Charter of economy economic growth strategy FPCCI delegation

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb, FPCCI team discuss economic growth strategy

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories