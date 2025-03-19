‘Sports Endowment Fund’: 62 athletes getting scholarships

LAHORE: As many as 62 athletes are being given scholarships from Rs 2 billion ‘Sports Endowment Fund’, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, said.

The top performing players of upcoming 35th National Games will also be awarded scholarships from this revolutionary fund, he said, adding: “The top performing players are being awarded scholarships in three categories; platinum, gold and silver for a year. Rs 70,000 are being provided in platinum categories, Rs 50,000 in gold and Rs 30,000 is being given in silver category.”

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs further said that Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund has been established for the welfare of the players. “Players’ development is the top priority of Punjab Sports Department,” he added.

