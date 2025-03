Bilawal visits Ibn-e-Qasim Park

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Park late at night.

Bilawal Bhutto reached Bagh Ibn Qasim Park late at night along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also played paddle tennis at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Park.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed happiness over the start of sports activities at Bin Qasim Park. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also praised Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

Citizens also expressed happiness after seeing Bilawal Bhutto and Mayor Karachi roaming around Bagh Ibn Qasim without protocol.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto also met with citizens present in the park. Citizens also took selfies with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.