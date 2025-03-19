Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Alora Disc Alpine Marine 16-03-2025 Mogas Services Op-2 M.T Shalamar Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp 18-03-2025 Op-3 Hw Otto Load HSFO Alpine Marine 17-03-2025 Services B-2 Ginga Hawk Disc Alpine Marine 16-03-2025 Chemical Services B-4 Pechenga Container Ocean World 15-03-2025 B-5 Rezkiy - Ocean World 15-03-2025 B-5 Aldar - Ocean World 15-03-2025 Zydenzhapv B-11/B-10 Jin Wan Disc Seahawks 17-03-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Seahawks 14-03-2025 Wealth General Asia Global Cargo Nmb-1 Al Sulaiman Load Rice N.S Shipping 08-03-2025 Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 07-03-2025 Nmb-1 Maliki Load Rice Al Faizan 13-03-2025 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Happy Trader Load Cement Crystal Sea 14-03-2025 Services B-25 Barfin Load Rice Pak Liner 15-03-2025 Agencies B-28/B-29 Zhong Gu Dis/Load Feeder Logistic 17-03-2025 Ri Zhao Containers B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak 16-03-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 17-03-2025 Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak Sapt-2 Koi Dis/Load Cma Cgm 18-03-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 16-03-2025 Cleveland Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press 18-03-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak Zhong 18-03-2025 Dis/Load Feeder Logistics Gu Ri Zhao Containers Alora 18-03-2025 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services Aldar Zydenzhapv 18-03-2025 - Ocean World Rezkiy 18-03-2025 - Ocean World Pechenga 18-03-2025 Container Ocean World Cma Cgm 18-03-2025 Dis/Load Cma Cgm Cleveland Containers Pakistan Ginga Hawk 18-03-2025 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= No.2 Ocean 18-03-2025 D/12000 Canola Alpine Marine Pioneer Services Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Annie 18-03-2025 D/210 Package Bulk Shipping Agencies Jal Kumud 18-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services M.T Mardan 19-03-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Swan Lake 19-03-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corp Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container Tasa Marine & Logistic Jolly Rosa 19-03-2025 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Oocl Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Hyundai Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Hyundai 19-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine Shangha Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco New York 18-03-2025 Container Ship - Ever Smart 18-03-2025 Container Ship - Northern Practise 18-03-2025 Container Ship - Hmm Sky 18-03-2025 Container Ship - Valence 18-03-2025 Container Ship - Tiger Pioneer 18-03-2025 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine Mar 17th, 2025 MW-2 Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Mar 16th, 2025 Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Oriole Coal Ocean World Mar 17th, 2025 PIBT Peace Coal Int Ship Mar 16th, 2025 Angel Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine Mar 17th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC Mar 17th, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Valence Container Cosco Shipp Mar 18th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Jasra LNG GSA Mar 17th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maritime Guardian Mogas Alpine Mar 18th, 2025 Harmony Yellow Peas Sea Trade -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine Mar 18th, 2025 Peace Angel Coal Int Ship Service -do- Seaspan Santos Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Valence Container GAC Mar 18, 2025 Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- Agri Ocean Soya Alpine -do- Bean Seed EM Zenith Mogas Alpine -do- Kaisa LPG M International -do- Loestakken Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Maritime Tuntiga Palm oil Alpine -do- Maritime Nordic Pam oil Alpine -do- Heng Hui Young Tai Palm oil Alpine -do- Ds Rosa Palm oil Alpine -do- Martini HFSO Alpine -do- Bloom Halo Coal Trade 2 Shore -do- Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Ship -do- Nave Rigel Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Greenwich Container GAC March 18th, 2025 Winking Container GAC March 19th, 2025 =============================================================================

