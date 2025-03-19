AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Published 19 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Alora          Disc           Alpine Marine      16-03-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
Op-2              M.T Shalamar   Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp          18-03-2025
Op-3              Hw Otto        Load HSFO      Alpine Marine      17-03-2025
                                                Services
B-2               Ginga Hawk     Disc           Alpine Marine      16-03-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Pechenga       Container      Ocean World        15-03-2025
B-5               Rezkiy         -              Ocean World        15-03-2025
B-5               Aldar          -              Ocean World        15-03-2025
                  Zydenzhapv
B-11/B-10         Jin Wan        Disc           Seahawks           17-03-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Ocean          Disc           Seahawks           14-03-2025
                  Wealth         General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Sulaiman    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       08-03-2025
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       07-03-2025
Nmb-1             Maliki         Load Rice      Al Faizan          13-03-2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Happy Trader   Load Cement    Crystal Sea        14-03-2025
                                                Services
B-25              Barfin         Load Rice      Pak Liner          15-03-2025
                                                Agencies
B-28/B-29         Zhong Gu       Dis/Load       Feeder Logistic    17-03-2025
                  Ri Zhao        Containers
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder
                  Salween        Containers     Ship Agency Pak    16-03-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder     17-03-2025
                  Phoenix        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-2            Koi            Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            18-03-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Cma Cgm        Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            16-03-2025
                  Cleveland      Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press           18-03-2025     Dis/Load                      X-Press Feeder
Salween                          Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
Zhong             18-03-2025     Dis/Load                    Feeder Logistics
Gu Ri Zhao                       Containers
Alora             18-03-2025     Disc Mogas                     Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Aldar
Zydenzhapv        18-03-2025     -                                Ocean World
Rezkiy            18-03-2025     -                                Ocean World
Pechenga          18-03-2025     Container                        Ocean World
Cma Cgm           18-03-2025     Dis/Load                             Cma Cgm
Cleveland                        Containers                          Pakistan
Ginga Hawk        18-03-2025     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
No.2 Ocean        18-03-2025     D/12000 Canola                 Alpine Marine
Pioneer                                                              Services
Kiran Caribbean   18-03-2025     D/57106                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Annie             18-03-2025     D/210 Package                  Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Jal Kumud         18-03-2025     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
M.T Mardan        19-03-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Swan Lake         19-03-2025     D/70000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                    Ship Corp
Yong Yue 11       19-03-2025     D/L Container                    Tasa Marine
                                                                   & Logistic
Jolly Rosa        19-03-2025     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Oocl Dalian       19-03-2025     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Hyundai Pluto     19-03-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Varada            19-03-2025     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Hyundai           19-03-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Shangha                                                              Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
New York          18-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ever Smart        18-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Practise          18-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hmm Sky           18-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
Valence           18-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
Tiger Pioneer     18-03-2025     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Maritime Amity Palm oil       Alpine         Mar 17th, 2025
MW-2              Nord Utopia    Cement         Ever Green     Mar 16th, 2025
                                                Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Oriole         Coal           Ocean World    Mar 17th, 2025
PIBT              Peace          Coal           Int Ship       Mar 16th, 2025
                  Angel                         Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chinook-I      Palm oil       Alpine         Mar 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan        Container      GAC            Mar 17th, 2025
                  Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Valence        Container      Cosco Shipp    Mar 18th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Jasra       LNG            GSA            Mar 17th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maritime
Guardian          Mogas          Alpine                        Mar 18th, 2025
Harmony           Yellow Peas    Sea Trade                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maritime Amity    Palm oil       Alpine                        Mar 18th, 2025
Peace Angel       Coal           Int Ship Service                        -do-
Seaspan
Santos            Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      GAC                             Mar 18, 2025
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Agri Ocean        Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
                  Bean Seed
EM Zenith         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Kaisa             LPG            M International                         -do-
Loestakken        Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Maritime
Tuntiga           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maritime Nordic   Pam oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Heng Hui
Young Tai         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ds Rosa           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Martini           HFSO           Alpine                                  -do-
Bloom Halo        Coal           Trade 2 Shore                           -do-
Nord Utopia       Cement         Ever Green Ship                         -do-
Nave Rigel        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Greenwich         Container      GAC                         March 18th, 2025
Winking           Container      GAC                         March 19th, 2025
=============================================================================

