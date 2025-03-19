KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Alora Disc Alpine Marine 16-03-2025
Mogas Services
Op-2 M.T Shalamar Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp 18-03-2025
Op-3 Hw Otto Load HSFO Alpine Marine 17-03-2025
Services
B-2 Ginga Hawk Disc Alpine Marine 16-03-2025
Chemical Services
B-4 Pechenga Container Ocean World 15-03-2025
B-5 Rezkiy - Ocean World 15-03-2025
B-5 Aldar - Ocean World 15-03-2025
Zydenzhapv
B-11/B-10 Jin Wan Disc Seahawks 17-03-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Seahawks 14-03-2025
Wealth General Asia Global
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Sulaiman Load Rice N.S Shipping 08-03-2025
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 07-03-2025
Nmb-1 Maliki Load Rice Al Faizan 13-03-2025
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24 Happy Trader Load Cement Crystal Sea 14-03-2025
Services
B-25 Barfin Load Rice Pak Liner 15-03-2025
Agencies
B-28/B-29 Zhong Gu Dis/Load Feeder Logistic 17-03-2025
Ri Zhao Containers
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak 16-03-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 17-03-2025
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-2 Koi Dis/Load Cma Cgm 18-03-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 16-03-2025
Cleveland Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press 18-03-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak
Zhong 18-03-2025 Dis/Load Feeder Logistics
Gu Ri Zhao Containers
Alora 18-03-2025 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Aldar
Zydenzhapv 18-03-2025 - Ocean World
Rezkiy 18-03-2025 - Ocean World
Pechenga 18-03-2025 Container Ocean World
Cma Cgm 18-03-2025 Dis/Load Cma Cgm
Cleveland Containers Pakistan
Ginga Hawk 18-03-2025 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
No.2 Ocean 18-03-2025 D/12000 Canola Alpine Marine
Pioneer Services
Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Annie 18-03-2025 D/210 Package Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Jal Kumud 18-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
M.T Mardan 19-03-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
Swan Lake 19-03-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corp
Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container Tasa Marine
& Logistic
Jolly Rosa 19-03-2025 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Oocl Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Hyundai Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company
Hyundai 19-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Shangha Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
New York 18-03-2025 Container Ship -
Ever Smart 18-03-2025 Container Ship -
Northern
Practise 18-03-2025 Container Ship -
Hmm Sky 18-03-2025 Container Ship -
Valence 18-03-2025 Container Ship -
Tiger Pioneer 18-03-2025 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine Mar 17th, 2025
MW-2 Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Mar 16th, 2025
Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Oriole Coal Ocean World Mar 17th, 2025
PIBT Peace Coal Int Ship Mar 16th, 2025
Angel Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine Mar 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Container GAC Mar 17th, 2025
Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Valence Container Cosco Shipp Mar 18th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Jasra LNG GSA Mar 17th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maritime
Guardian Mogas Alpine Mar 18th, 2025
Harmony Yellow Peas Sea Trade -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine Mar 18th, 2025
Peace Angel Coal Int Ship Service -do-
Seaspan
Santos Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Valence Container GAC Mar 18, 2025
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Agri Ocean Soya Alpine -do-
Bean Seed
EM Zenith Mogas Alpine -do-
Kaisa LPG M International -do-
Loestakken Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Maritime
Tuntiga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maritime Nordic Pam oil Alpine -do-
Heng Hui
Young Tai Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ds Rosa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Martini HFSO Alpine -do-
Bloom Halo Coal Trade 2 Shore -do-
Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Ship -do-
Nave Rigel Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Greenwich Container GAC March 18th, 2025
Winking Container GAC March 19th, 2025
=============================================================================
