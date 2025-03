WASHINGTON: A phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin that started at 10 a.m. ET is ongoing, a White House official said on Tuesday.

“Update: Call still in progress…,” Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, wrote in a post on social media platform X.

He earlier said that the call was going well.