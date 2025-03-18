AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Pakistan

Youm-e-Ali: Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on March 22

BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 05:51pm

The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Sindh has declared Saturday, March 22, a holiday on account of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (R.A).

All public and private schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday (Ramadan 21), the department said in a notification on Tuesday.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on November 28, 2024, all Public and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, shall remain closed on Saturday, March 22, 2025, on account of “Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (R.A),” the notification, also shared on X, read.

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on Feb 14 on account of Shab-e-Barat

Youm-e-Ali (R.A)

Muslims across Pakistan are observing Youm-e-Ali with devotion, as authorities implement strict security measures to ensure public safety.

In Karachi, the central procession will commence from Nishtar Park and conclude at Imambargah Hussainia in Kharadar, with designated traffic diversions in place.

To enhance security, the government has deployed additional surveillance cameras. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the main procession will start from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya.

