AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Markets Print 2025-03-18

Financials lead rise in Indian shares

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

MUMBAI: Financials propelled India’s benchmark equity indexes higher on Monday on the back of positive global cues, bargain buying and stock-specific moves.

The Nifty 50 gained 0.50% to 22,508.75, while the Sensex closed 0.46% higher at 74,169.95. Financials contributed to about two-thirds of the Nifty’s rise.

Standard Chartered said it remained “overweight” on Indian equities on the expectations of an economic and earnings recovery and better valuations after the recent drop.

Indian benchmarks have fallen about 14% from their record highs of late-September as slowing earnings growth momentum and US tariff worries triggered $28 billion in foreign outflows.

With the threat of US reciprocal tariffs looming, analysts expect the market to remain volatile in the near-term.

Nine of the 13 major sectors rose on the day, while the broader mid- and small-caps gained 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Tarun Singh, managing director at Highbrow Securities, said this is the right time for investors to enter the market and rejig their portfolios.

“Valuations have turned favourable in segments of large-caps like financials and they will be the first to lead the recovery from the recent drop,” he said.

Financials advanced 1%, with private lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rising 1.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Indian shares

