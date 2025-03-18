Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 387,964 tonnes of cargo comprising 251,014 tonnes of import cargo and 136,950 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 251,014 comprised of 154,727 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,019 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 91,268 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 136,950 comprised of 84,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,135 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,616 tonnes of Cement, 39,375 tonnes of Clinkers, 420 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, X-Press Salween, Cma Cgm Cleveland, Ginga Hawk, Valency, Hmm Sky & Zhong Gu Ri Zhao berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Montevideo I, Apl Salalah, Addison, MT Sargodha, Msc Positano & Sea span Santos sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Mattina left the port on Monday morning and another ship MT Gallis expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 83,432 comprising 68,455tonnes imports cargo and 14,977tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 885 Containers (4 TEUs Imports and 881 TEUs export)during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships namely Seaspan Santos, Oriole, Chinook I and Al-Jasra carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, 17th March-2025.

