AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-18

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 387,964 tonnes of cargo comprising 251,014 tonnes of import cargo and 136,950 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 251,014 comprised of 154,727 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,019 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 91,268 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 136,950 comprised of 84,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,135 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,616 tonnes of Cement, 39,375 tonnes of Clinkers, 420 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, X-Press Salween, Cma Cgm Cleveland, Ginga Hawk, Valency, Hmm Sky & Zhong Gu Ri Zhao berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Montevideo I, Apl Salalah, Addison, MT Sargodha, Msc Positano & Sea span Santos sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Mattina left the port on Monday morning and another ship MT Gallis expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 83,432 comprising 68,455tonnes imports cargo and 14,977tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 885 Containers (4 TEUs Imports and 881 TEUs export)during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships namely Seaspan Santos, Oriole, Chinook I and Al-Jasra carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, 17th March-2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

Pakistan’s current account improves but remains negative in February 2025

Read more stories