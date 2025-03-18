AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-18

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 17, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Alora          Disc           Alpine Marine      16-03-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
B-2               Ginga Lion     Disc           Alpine Marine      10-03-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Pechenga       Container      Ocean World        15-03-2025
B-5               Aldar          -              Ocean World        15-03-2025
                  Zydenzhapv
B-5               Rezkiy         -              Ocean World        15-03-2025
B-6/B-57          Cosco          Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     16-03-2025
                  New York       Containers     Line Pak
B-9/B-8           Valence        Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     17-03-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
B-11/B-12         Tiger          Load           Gearbulk           13-03-2025
                  Pioneer        Clinkers       Shipping
B-14/B-15         Ocean          Disc           Seahawks           14-03-2025
                  Wealth         General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       07-03-2025
Nmb-1             Al Sulaiman    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       08-03-2025
Nmb-1             Maliki         Load Rice      Al Faizan          13-03-2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Happy          Load Cement    Crystal Sea        14-03-2025
                  Trader                        Services
B-25              Barfin         Load Rice      Pak Liner          15-03-2025
                                                Agencies
B-26/B-27         Northern       Dis/Load       Oceansea           16-03-2025
                  Practise       Containers     Shipping
B-28/B-29         Zhong          Dis/Load       Feeder             17-03-2025
                  Gu Ri Zhao     Containers     Logistics
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder
                  Salween        Containers     Ship Agency Pak    16-03-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Ever Smart     Dis/Load       Green Pak          16-03-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
Sapt-3            Hmm Sky        Dis/Load       United Marine      17-03-2025
                                 Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            Cma Cgm        Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            16-03-2025
                  Cleveland      Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco             17-03-2025     Dis/Load                      Cosco Shipping
New York                         Containers                          Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      17-03-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Pluto             17-03-2025     D/L Container                        Ap Line
Gfs Genesis       17-03-2025     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
X-Press           17-03-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Phoenix                                                       Ship Agency Pak
Koi               17-03-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Zhong Gu          17-03-2025     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Hanf Zhou                                                              Agency
Jin Wan           17-03-2025     D/43480                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Annie             17-03-2025     D/210 Package                  Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Jolly Rosa        18-03-2025     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Jasmin 2          18-03-2025     L/1650 Rice                      Ocean World
Kiran             18-03-2025     D/57106                             Seahawks
Caribbean                        General Cargo                    Asia Global
Jal Kumud         18-03-2025     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
MONTEVIDEO I      17-03-2025     Clinkers                                   -
APL SALALAH       17-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
ADDISON           17-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T
SARGODHA          17-03-2025     Tanker                                     -
MSC POSITANO      17-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
SEASPAN
SANTOS            17-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

