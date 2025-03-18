Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 17, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Alora Disc Alpine Marine 16-03-2025 Mogas Services B-2 Ginga Lion Disc Alpine Marine 10-03-2025 Chemical Services B-4 Pechenga Container Ocean World 15-03-2025 B-5 Aldar - Ocean World 15-03-2025 Zydenzhapv B-5 Rezkiy - Ocean World 15-03-2025 B-6/B-57 Cosco Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 16-03-2025 New York Containers Line Pak B-9/B-8 Valence Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 17-03-2025 Containers Line Pak B-11/B-12 Tiger Load Gearbulk 13-03-2025 Pioneer Clinkers Shipping B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Seahawks 14-03-2025 Wealth General Asia Global Cargo Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 07-03-2025 Nmb-1 Al Sulaiman Load Rice N.S Shipping 08-03-2025 Nmb-1 Maliki Load Rice Al Faizan 13-03-2025 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Happy Load Cement Crystal Sea 14-03-2025 Trader Services B-25 Barfin Load Rice Pak Liner 15-03-2025 Agencies B-26/B-27 Northern Dis/Load Oceansea 16-03-2025 Practise Containers Shipping B-28/B-29 Zhong Dis/Load Feeder 17-03-2025 Gu Ri Zhao Containers Logistics B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak 16-03-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Ever Smart Dis/Load Green Pak 16-03-2025 Containers Shipping Sapt-3 Hmm Sky Dis/Load United Marine 17-03-2025 Containers Agencies Sapt-4 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 16-03-2025 Cleveland Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco 17-03-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping New York Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 17-03-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Pluto 17-03-2025 D/L Container Ap Line Gfs Genesis 17-03-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company X-Press 17-03-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Phoenix Ship Agency Pak Koi 17-03-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Zhong Gu 17-03-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Hanf Zhou Agency Jin Wan 17-03-2025 D/43480 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Annie 17-03-2025 D/210 Package Bulk Shipping Agencies Jolly Rosa 18-03-2025 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Jasmin 2 18-03-2025 L/1650 Rice Ocean World Kiran 18-03-2025 D/57106 Seahawks Caribbean General Cargo Asia Global Jal Kumud 18-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= MONTEVIDEO I 17-03-2025 Clinkers - APL SALALAH 17-03-2025 Container Ship - ADDISON 17-03-2025 Container Ship - M.T SARGODHA 17-03-2025 Tanker - MSC POSITANO 17-03-2025 Container Ship - SEASPAN SANTOS 17-03-2025 Container Ship - =============================================================================

