AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow, S&P 500 rise after US retail sales

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2025 07:41pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly climbed early Monday after data showing retail sales rose less than expected in February as markets seek to extend a rebound begun late last week.

In February, retail sales crept up by 0.2 percent from the previous month, less than the 0.7 percent expected by analysts, but an improvement over January’s 1.2 percent decline.

Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development trimmed its growth forecast for the United States, citing trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 41,641.17.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Fed on tap for tariff-jolted market as investors look for calm

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 5,652.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was unchanged at 17,749.49.

US stocks have been in retreat in recent weeks as President Donald Trump has announced myriad trade actions, implementing some tariffs and delaying other levies in a process that has left markets guessing and generated talk of a possible recession.

Among individual companies, PepsiCo rose 1.4 percent after announcing it will acquire the low-sugar soda brand Poppi for about $1.7 billion.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Dow, S&P 500 rise after US retail sales

Oil prices rise on US attack on Houthis and China economic hopes

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 116,000 level

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Read more stories