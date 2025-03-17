AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Markets Print 2025-03-17

Mining, defence stocks lift FTSE 100 at end of volatile week

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

LONDN: British stocks closed higher on Friday, driven by gains in defence and mining shares, ending a choppy week filled with uncertainty around US tariffs.

The benchmark FTSE 100 gained 1.1%, set for its best day in over one month. However, it fell on the week, pressured by US President Donald Trump’s back and forth on US tariffs, and downbeat quarterly earnings.

The midcap index gained 1.6% for the day, but closed its fourth straight week in the red.

Aerospace and defence stocks rose 3.8%, leading sectoral gains, after Britain announced a 2 billion pound boost in lending to other countries to buy British missiles and aircraft.

Sentiment also got a lift after German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz secured crucial political backing to move forward with a massive increase in state borrowing, which is expected to include hefty defence spending.

Melrose Industries was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 6.4%. Babcock International Group gained 4.3%, boosting the midcap index.

Separately, the precious and industrial metal miner sectors rose 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively, after spot gold prices popped above the key $3,000 mark for the first time in a historic safe-haven rally.

Meanwhile, Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted in January, with the gross domestic product falling 0.1% versus expectations of a 0.1% monthly expansion from economists polled by Reuters.

“Should President Trump continue ramping up tariffs, however, the chances of a UK soft patch in the middle of the year will rise, especially if the UK gets snared in the net of reciprocal tariffs,” economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote.

A Bank of England survey showed British long-term inflation expectations hit a five-year high in February.

British recruiter Hays gained 12.3%, marking its highest close since October 2024.

Next week, the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision will be in focus.

