Saudi bourse extends gains

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session, after S&P upgraded its ratings, although other Gulf peers were subdued amid economic uncertainty sparked by US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Global ratings agency S&P raised Saudi Arabia’s rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ with a stable outlook on Friday, underpinned by ongoing social and economic transformation in the country.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 1.1% higher, helped by a 4.4% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company and 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.

In Qatar, the index closed flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.2%, helped by a 2.7% gain in Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment.