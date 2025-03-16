AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Russia urges US to halt Yemen strikes, engage in dialogue

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 01:12pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to cease strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, the ministry said.

“In response to the American representative’s arguments, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed,” the ministry said.

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group’s attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.

Sergei Lavrov Houthis Yemen Houthis

