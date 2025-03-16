Romanians rally to show support for Europe amid election tensions

BUCHAREST: Thousands of Romanians took to the streets of Bucharest on Saturday to show their support for the European Union, amid political disputes over a presidential election rerun scheduled for May.

Romania is due to repeat its two-round presidential election on May 4 and 18 after the Constitutional Court voided the initial ballot in December following accusations of Russian meddling in favour of Calin Georgescu, who had been leading in the polls.

The cancellation of the ballot has placed the EU and NATO state at the centre of a dispute between Europe and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over free speech and suppressing political opponents.

Georgescu, who along with Moscow denied Russian meddling, has been barred from taking part in the rerun.

On Saturday, pro-European Romanians formed a sea of ​​blue EU and tricolour Romanian flags, some shouting anti-Russian slogans and carrying banners saying “Unity and respect - Europe gives us rights”, or “Free your mind - No to Russian wisdom”.

“Romania has to remain in Europe, not go towards Russia”, said a 54-year-old nurse Laura Dumitrache.

The “Manifesto for Europe” – a document supported by more than 40 civil society organisations from Romania and the diaspora – was due to be read out during the rally.

Registration deadline

On Saturday, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) approved four candidates for the presidential election and rejected one, ultra-nationalist Diana Sosoaca.

The deadline for applications is midnight on March 15, and the BEC will have until March 17 inclusive to accept or reject applications.

In a sign of the tension around the registration process, the National Audiovisual Council asked TikTok to remove materials that incite violence against BEC members.

Georgescu has not endorsed another candidate, adding to uncertainty around the election.

Centrist and independent candidates are set to compete, along with the hard right, which has scrambled to replace Georgescu.