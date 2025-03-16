AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Romanians rally to show support for Europe amid election tensions

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BUCHAREST: Thousands of Romanians took to the streets of Bucharest on Saturday to show their support for the European Union, amid political disputes over a presidential election rerun scheduled for May.

Romania is due to repeat its two-round presidential election on May 4 and 18 after the Constitutional Court voided the initial ballot in December following accusations of Russian meddling in favour of Calin Georgescu, who had been leading in the polls.

The cancellation of the ballot has placed the EU and NATO state at the centre of a dispute between Europe and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over free speech and suppressing political opponents.

Georgescu, who along with Moscow denied Russian meddling, has been barred from taking part in the rerun.

On Saturday, pro-European Romanians formed a sea of ​​blue EU and tricolour Romanian flags, some shouting anti-Russian slogans and carrying banners saying “Unity and respect - Europe gives us rights”, or “Free your mind - No to Russian wisdom”.

“Romania has to remain in Europe, not go towards Russia”, said a 54-year-old nurse Laura Dumitrache.

The “Manifesto for Europe” – a document supported by more than 40 civil society organisations from Romania and the diaspora – was due to be read out during the rally.

Registration deadline

On Saturday, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) approved four candidates for the presidential election and rejected one, ultra-nationalist Diana Sosoaca.

The deadline for applications is midnight on March 15, and the BEC will have until March 17 inclusive to accept or reject applications.

EU ‘open for negotiations’ after latest Trump tariff threat

In a sign of the tension around the registration process, the National Audiovisual Council asked TikTok to remove materials that incite violence against BEC members.

Georgescu has not endorsed another candidate, adding to uncertainty around the election.

Centrist and independent candidates are set to compete, along with the hard right, which has scrambled to replace Georgescu.

EU European Union NATO Romanians rally election tensions

Comments

200 characters

Romanians rally to show support for Europe amid election tensions

Twin blasts target security forces in Balochistan, 5 killed

First review: IMF sounds optimistic on SLA prospects

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

China’s Xi declines to EU invitation to anniversary summit, FT reports

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency ‘not salvageable’

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Read more stories