Maryam’s growing popularity

For the first time in Punjab’s history, a woman has been elected Chief Minister with a strong mandate. Maryam Nawaz has accomplished historic feats that no previous chief minister could achieve.

There is a common perception that women are only suited for household responsibilities and are not capable of managing administrative affairs. However, this is a narrow-minded view held by certain segments of society. Maryam Nawaz has shattered this stereotype, proving that a woman can efficiently lead and govern a province as vast as Punjab in today’s modern era.

Managing a province like Punjab — stretching from Lahore to Attock and from Rahim Yar Khan to Cholistan and Sadiqabad — is undoubtedly a daunting task. With a population exceeding 140 million, governing such a massive region effectively in just one year is no small feat. Maryam Nawaz has demonstrated her ability to handle both political and administrative affairs with expertise.

A recent IPOR survey evaluating her first year in office found that 73% of Punjab’s citizens rated her performance as excellent. Moreover, she was deemed the best and most competent chief minister compared to her counterparts in other provinces.

Her tenure has been marked by significant initiatives for women, staying true to her promise in her inaugural speech that “women are my red line.” She did not just make verbal commitments; she translated them into reality, creating an environment where women in Punjab feel safer and more empowered than those in other provinces.

Maryam Nawaz launched the Livestock Card programme, enabling hundreds of women to receive livestock under the “Dairy Farming Scheme.” One of her most groundbreaking initiatives for women is the Dhee Rani Programme, which has successfully facilitated the marriages of 1,500 underprivileged daughters across Punjab. Each bride received a gift package worth PKR 220,000 and an additional PKR 100,000 through an ATM card as a wedding gift.

The Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Sohail Shaukat Butt, played a crucial role in overseeing this programme at every level, ensuring its smooth execution.

Maryam Nawaz introduced Punjab’s largest-ever Ramazan Nigehban Package, under which PKR 10,000 in cash is delivered directly to the homes of deserving individuals. The programme sets an example of transparency, ensuring that financial aid reaches people without compromising their dignity.

Maryam Nawaz has also focused on educating and empowering young women. Under her leadership, 27,000 students received electric bikes, including a significant number of female students. Orphaned girls, who could not afford the advance payments, had their installments personally guaranteed by Maryam Nawaz.

Furthermore, 30,000 students have been awarded scholarships, with 60% of them granted to female students. In today’s era of rising inflation, many parents struggle to afford higher education for their daughters. Maryam Nawaz’s initiative has provided much-needed relief, covering tuition fees for the next two to three years, offering immense support to families.

Recognizing the importance of technology in education, she is set to launch a laptop distribution programme, benefiting thousands of talented students.

Maryam Nawaz recently inaugurated a fleet of modern electric buses in Lahore. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, and security features, ensuring safe travel for women. Any incident of harassment can be reported immediately, and swift action is taken against perpetrators.

Historically, Ramazan has seen sharp increases in food prices. However, this year, Maryam Nawaz proactively curbed profiteering before the holy month began. Over 80 Ramazan Facilitation Bazaars have been set up, where essential goods are sold at affordable prices without long queues.

Her Special Assistant on Price Control, Salma Butt, has been conducting on-ground inspections across Punjab, personally engaging with citizens to ensure quality and fair pricing in these markets.

Maryam Nawaz’s administration has also launched the Suthra Punjab (Clean Punjab) Programme, led by Minister for Local Bodies Zeeshan Rafiq. He personally visits various districts daily to monitor sanitation efforts. Under this initiative, household waste collection has already begun in Lahore, and soon it will be expanded to other cities.

Unlike previous governments, which were criticized for focusing only on Lahore, Maryam Nawaz has initiated massive infrastructure projects across all regions of Punjab. She has personally inaugurated major roads in cities like Pakpattan and Narowal, ensuring development is equally distributed.

In Lahore, a large-scale development project is underway, focusing on the revamp of four major towns, which will be completed by June. The second phase will extend these upgrades to other towns.

A ground-breaking project under her leadership is the revamp of Lahore’s sewerage system. Over 780 kilometers of old sewer lines will be replaced, with the first phase covering 400 kilometers.

Recently, she chaired a high-level Lahore Development Plan meeting, assigning the task to DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Mosa Raza, and WASA officials. Tahir Farooq, known for his dedication and efficiency, is entrusted with executing this massive urban transformation project.

Punjab’s successful governance is also attributed to its transparent and well-communicated policies. Provincial Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, has played a pivotal role in ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of government initiatives to the public. Her professional approach in media management has strengthened the government’s outreach, earning Maryam Nawaz’s public appreciation on multiple occasions.

Today, Punjab leads in governance across all sectors, thanks to strict merit policies, efficient governance, and robust accountability measures. Unlike in other provinces, where bureaucratic inefficiencies slow down development, Maryam Nawaz personally monitors every project, ensuring that they are completed on time.

Her governance style has earned her unprecedented public approval, reinforcing the belief that progress and prosperity can be achieved through strong leadership, transparency, and people-centric policies. The success of her administration is not just limited to infrastructure or welfare programs; it is evident in the improved standard of living for Punjab’s citizens.

By taking bold steps for women’s empowerment, youth development, economic reforms, and infrastructural growth, Maryam Nawaz has redefined leadership in Punjab. She has proved that governance is not about slogans but about delivering real, impactful change.

Her unwavering commitment to public service has made her the most popular chief minister in Pakistan today. If her vision continues to be implemented with the same determination, Punjab is set to become a model province for the entire country.

(The writer is PRO of Information Minister Punjab)

