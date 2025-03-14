AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025
Markets

TSX jumps 1% ahead of Mark Carney’s inauguration as Canadian prime minister

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 08:24pm

Toronto’s main stock index rose 1% on Friday ahead of Mark Carney’s appointment as prime minister of Canada, while still set for a weekly loss amid growth concerns from an ongoing trade war.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.01% at 24,446.46, with a majority of sectors clocking gains.

Carney, a former central banker and political novice, has projected himself as the best person to take on U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly discussed annexing Canada and escalating tariff wars, potentially risking a recession for Canadians.

TSX’s technology index led the gains, rising 2.3%, boosted by a 5.2% surge in e-commerce firm Shopify.

Financials with the heaviest weighting on the index, jumped 0.9%, with a similar move seen in industrials.

Wall Street also became the source of optimism, with the benchmark S&P 500 index soaring more than 1% on Friday following a selloff earlier in the week.

Toronto stocks slip as tariff jitters keep investors on edge

Despite the day’s gains, the Canadian benchmark index was down 2.2% for the week so far, as Trump’s erratic tariff onslaught and retaliations from Canada and the European Union fueled risk aversion in global markets.

“The uncertainty and confusion that is being generated and emanating from Washington is having ripple effects through the Canadian and U.S. markets. Tariffs are obviously front and centre,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Oil prices were stable on Friday after a more than 1% loss in the previous session.

Bucking the trend, capped communications lost 1.2%.

In corporate news, Mattr Corp climbed 10.3% after the material technology company reported its quarterly results.

On the economic front, Canadian wholesale trade grew by 1.2% in January from December, driven by growth in motor vehicles and parts, as well as the building materials and supplies subsectors.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

