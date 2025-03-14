AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France, Italy, UK order more air defence missiles

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2025 08:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Paris, Rome and London said Friday they had ordered new air defence missiles after a shock US policy shift in ties with Europe.

European governments are under pressure to step up on defence after US President Donald Trump questioned whether the United States – the guarantor of Europe’s security since World War II – should continue its central role in NATO.

“France, Italy and United Kingdom, confirm the order of 218 additional Aster missiles and the acceleration of delivery of already ordered Aster missiles,” the countries said in a joint statement.

The deal underscored “the unwavering commitment of France, Italy and United Kingdom to bolster their air defence capabilities,” they said.

It would also ensure “speedier delivery, from 2025, of 134 missiles previously ordered” in December 2022, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

Aster 15 and 30 missiles are produced by pan-European manufacturer MBDA.

The order is for an unspecified number of new Aster 30 B1 missiles, to enter into service next year, that are to be used in the future French and Italian SAMP/T land-to-air defence systems as well as the navy ships of the three nations.

They are to be capable of reaching a target flying at an altitude of 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) within a range of 150 kilometres (93 miles).

They are to be able to intercept planes, but also medium-range ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons travelling at above five times the speed of sound.

A single Aster 30 missile is estimated to cost more than 2 million euros ($2.1 million), according to the French Institute of International Relations.

The order also includes an unspecified number of new Aster 15 missiles to be used by the French navy.

UK france Italy NATO air defence missiles

Comments

200 characters

France, Italy, UK order more air defence missiles

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

KSE-100 Index gains 442 points as buying persists

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

JUI-F leader, three others injured in South Waziristan blast

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

Read more stories