AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025
European shares set for weekly loss on heightened trade tensions

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 02:01pm

European shares held steady on Friday but were on track for a weekly fall as escalating global trade tensions amplified concerns about an economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.09% as of 0810 GMT.

It ended lower on Thursday after the US president threatened to slap a 200% tariff on wine and other alcohol from the European Union in response to the bloc’s levies on US whiskey.

The benchmark is down over 2% for the week so far. President Donald Trump’s flip-flops on tariffs have roiled global markets, rattling investors and consumers alike.

European shares flat; global trade war looms

BMW fell 3.7% after the carmaker’s net profit slumped by over a third in 2024 to 7.68 billion euros ($8.32 billion).

The index of automakers shed 1.3%, with carmakers Renault falling 1.4%, Volkswagen declining 1% and Stellantis losing 1.2%.

Universal Music Group (UMG) slid 10.5% after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square cut its stake in the company.

Kering slumped 9.5% after its Italian luxury brand Gucci appointed Georgian designer Demna as its artistic director.

Daimler Truck jumped 4% as the truckmaker forecast its 2025 adjusted operating profit to rise by 5%-15% and launched a cost-cutting programme in Europe after the region underperformed last year.

