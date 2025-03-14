AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 10:06am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Friday to recover some of their more than 1% losses in the previous session, partly due to diminishing prospects of a quick end to the Ukraine war that could bring back more Russian energy supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.34 a barrel by 0406 GMT after settling 1.5% lower in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.03 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.7%, after closing down 1.7% on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow supported a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but sought a number of clarifications and conditions that appeared to rule out a quick end to the fighting.

“Russia’s tepid support of a 30-day cease-fire proposal with Ukraine has reduced confidence around a ceasefire in the short term,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. “The feeling is that U.S. won’t lift sanctions until they agree a ceasefire.”

However, the global trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised recession fears is escalating with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatening to slap a 200% tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe.

The International Energy Agency warned on Thursday that global oil supply could exceed demand by around 600,000 barrels per day this year, due to growth led by the United States and weaker than expected global demand.

“The macroeconomic conditions that underpin our oil demand projections deteriorated over the past month as trade tensions escalated between the U.S. and several other countries,” the IEA said, prompting it to revise down its demand growth estimates for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Oil prices dip

The Trump-driven trade war woes and demand worries dented oil prices on the previous day, though the possibility of less Russian oil in the global markets in the near term provided some cushion during Friday’s trade.

“Most price projections were to the downside in the short term, but geopolitical tension could still cause supply disruptions,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

Oil prices IEA International Energy Agency WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories