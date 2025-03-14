AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 164,100 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,972 tonnes of import cargo and 56,128 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 107,972 comprised of 57,900 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,794 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,260 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 123 tonnes of Vehicles & Accessories & 24,895 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 56,128 comprised of 28,445 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,296 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,537 tonnes of Rice & 12,700 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely Euphoria, One Mission, Xin Chang Shu & Mol Presence berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships, namely, Kmtc Colombo, MT Quetta, Marigold, Euohoria & One Mission sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Capetown and Al-Thakhira left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, CMA CGM La Scala, VT Queen, Toiny and Amir Gas are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 121,196 tonnes, comprising 76,757 tonnes imports cargo and 44,439 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,190 Containers (1,771 TEUs Imports &2,419 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Propel Progress, Bentley-1 and Teno & another containers ship ‘ONE Recommendation’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT and QICT are respectively on Thursday 13th March, while two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Mol Presence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday March 14th, 2025.

