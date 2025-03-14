KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 13, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-2 Bonito Load HSFO Alpine Marine 11-03-2025
Services
B-2 Ginga Lion Disc Alpine Marine 10-03-2025
Chemical Services
B-5 Bos Disc Ocean World 06-03-2025
Boutros General Cargo
B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 12-03-2025
Shu Containers Line Pak
B-10/B-11 Montevideo I Load Bulk Shipping 11-03-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Seahawks 11-03-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Princess Disc Steel Universal 10-03-2025
Wafya Billets Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S Shipping 07-03-2025
Line
Nmb-2 Al Danish D/Vehicles & N.S Shipping Li 07-03-2025
Accessories
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Endeavor Disc Rock WmaShipcare 10-03-2025
Phosphate Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 12-03-2025
Presence Container Express Pakistan
Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 11-03-2025
Pyxis Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Princess 13-03-2025 Disc Universal Shipping
Wafya Steel Billets
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hmm Sky 13-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container -
Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Cosco 13-03-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
New York Line Pak
Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
M.T Sargodha 14-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship. Corp
Ever Smart 14-03-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Cma Cgm 14-03-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Mendelssohn Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Strategic
Vision 14-03-2025 L/22000 Cement Seatrade Shipping
Ocean Wealth 14-03-2025 D/28565 Seahawks Asia
General Cargo Global (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo 13-03-2025 Container Ship -
M.T Quetta 13-03-2025 Tanker -
Marigold 13-03-2025 Tanker -
Euohoria 13-03-2025 Container Ship -
One Mission 13-03-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Oasis Soya Alpine Mar 13, 2025
Bean oil
MW-2 Dublin Eagle Cement/Rice Global Mar 06th, 2025
Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT TCLC PET COKE International Mar 08th, 2025
Quanzhou ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT VT Queen Palm oil Alpine Mar 11, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Container GAC Mar 12, 2025
La Scala
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Toiny Chick Peas Alpine Mar 08, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Amir Gas LPG GSA Mar 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Bristol Chemicals GSA Mar 12, 2025
Trader
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Mar 13th, 2025
Maersk
Capetown Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
La Scala Container GAC Mar 13th, 2025
VT Queen Palm oil Alpine -do-
Toiny Chick Peas Alpine -do-
Amir Gas LPG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Teno Contanier Happag Lloyd Mar 13, 2025
Propell
Progress Rice Star Shipping -do-
Betley-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Gall Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Loestakken Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Ship -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Recommendation Container O.N.E March 13th, 2025
SSL
Brahmaputra Container GAC March 14th, 2025
Mol Presence Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments