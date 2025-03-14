Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 13, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-2 Bonito Load HSFO Alpine Marine 11-03-2025 Services B-2 Ginga Lion Disc Alpine Marine 10-03-2025 Chemical Services B-5 Bos Disc Ocean World 06-03-2025 Boutros General Cargo B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 12-03-2025 Shu Containers Line Pak B-10/B-11 Montevideo I Load Bulk Shipping 11-03-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Seahawks 11-03-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-14/B-15 Princess Disc Steel Universal 10-03-2025 Wafya Billets Shipping Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S Shipping 07-03-2025 Line Nmb-2 Al Danish D/Vehicles & N.S Shipping Li 07-03-2025 Accessories ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Endeavor Disc Rock WmaShipcare 10-03-2025 Phosphate Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 12-03-2025 Presence Container Express Pakistan Sapt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 11-03-2025 Pyxis Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Princess 13-03-2025 Disc Universal Shipping Wafya Steel Billets ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hmm Sky 13-03-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container - Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Cosco 13-03-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping New York Line Pak Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping M.T Sargodha 14-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship. Corp Ever Smart 14-03-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Cma Cgm 14-03-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Mendelssohn Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Strategic Vision 14-03-2025 L/22000 Cement Seatrade Shipping Ocean Wealth 14-03-2025 D/28565 Seahawks Asia General Cargo Global (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kmtc Colombo 13-03-2025 Container Ship - M.T Quetta 13-03-2025 Tanker - Marigold 13-03-2025 Tanker - Euohoria 13-03-2025 Container Ship - One Mission 13-03-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Oasis Soya Alpine Mar 13, 2025 Bean oil MW-2 Dublin Eagle Cement/Rice Global Mar 06th, 2025 Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT TCLC PET COKE International Mar 08th, 2025 Quanzhou ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT VT Queen Palm oil Alpine Mar 11, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Container GAC Mar 12, 2025 La Scala ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Toiny Chick Peas Alpine Mar 08, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Amir Gas LPG GSA Mar 12, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Bristol Chemicals GSA Mar 12, 2025 Trader ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Mar 13th, 2025 Maersk Capetown Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= CMA CGM La Scala Container GAC Mar 13th, 2025 VT Queen Palm oil Alpine -do- Toiny Chick Peas Alpine -do- Amir Gas LPG GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Teno Contanier Happag Lloyd Mar 13, 2025 Propell Progress Rice Star Shipping -do- Betley-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Gall Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Maritime Amity Palm oil Alpine -do- Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine -do- Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- Loestakken Palm oil Alpine -do- Nord Utopia Cement Ever Green Ship -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Recommendation Container O.N.E March 13th, 2025 SSL Brahmaputra Container GAC March 14th, 2025 Mol Presence Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

