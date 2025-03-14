AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Markets Print 2025-03-14

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 13, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-2              Bonito         Load HSFO      Alpine Marine      11-03-2025
                                                Services
B-2               Ginga Lion     Disc           Alpine Marine      10-03-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-5               Bos            Disc           Ocean World        06-03-2025
                  Boutros        General Cargo
B-6/B-7           Xin Chang      Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     12-03-2025
                  Shu            Containers     Line Pak
B-10/B-11         Montevideo I   Load           Bulk Shipping      11-03-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Kai Xuan 11    Disc           Seahawks           11-03-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Princess       Disc Steel     Universal          10-03-2025
                  Wafya          Billets        Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       07-03-2025
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Al Danish      D/Vehicles &   N.S Shipping Li    07-03-2025
                                 Accessories
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Endeavor       Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        10-03-2025
                                 Phosphate      Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Mol            Disc Load      Ocean Network      12-03-2025
                  Presence       Container      Express Pakistan
Sapt-4            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder     11-03-2025
                  Pyxis          Containers     Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Princess          13-03-2025     Disc                      Universal Shipping
Wafya                            Steel Billets
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hmm Sky           13-03-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Bridge            13-03-2025     D/L Container                              -
Addison           13-03-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Hansa Europe      13-03-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Cosco             13-03-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
New York                                                             Line Pak
Tiger Pioneer     13-03-2025     L/50000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
M.T Sargodha      14-03-2025     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship. Corp
Ever Smart        14-03-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Cma Cgm           14-03-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Mendelssohn                                                Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Strategic
Vision            14-03-2025     L/22000 Cement             Seatrade Shipping
Ocean Wealth      14-03-2025     D/28565                        Seahawks Asia
                                 General Cargo               Global (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo      13-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T Quetta        13-03-2025     Tanker                                     -
Marigold          13-03-2025     Tanker                                     -
Euohoria          13-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
One Mission       13-03-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Oasis          Soya           Alpine           Mar 13, 2025
                                 Bean oil
MW-2              Dublin Eagle   Cement/Rice    Global         Mar 06th, 2025
                                                Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              TCLC           PET COKE       International  Mar 08th, 2025
                  Quanzhou                      ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               VT Queen       Palm oil       Alpine           Mar 11, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Container      GAC              Mar 12, 2025
                  La Scala
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Toiny          Chick Peas     Alpine           Mar 08, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Amir Gas       LPG            GSA              Mar 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Bristol        Chemicals      GSA              Mar 12, 2025
                  Trader
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                           Mar 13th, 2025
Maersk
Capetown          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
La Scala          Container      GAC                           Mar 13th, 2025
VT Queen          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Toiny             Chick Peas     Alpine                                  -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Teno              Contanier      Happag Lloyd                    Mar 13, 2025
Propell
Progress          Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Betley-1          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Gall              Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Maritime Amity    Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Chinook-I         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Loestakken        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nord Utopia       Cement         Ever Green Ship                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Recommendation    Container      O.N.E                       March 13th, 2025
SSL
Brahmaputra       Container      GAC                         March 14th, 2025
Mol Presence      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

