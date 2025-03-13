AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St trips on Trump’s latest tariff threat; inflation data offers respite

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 08:16pm

The main U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s escalated tariff rhetoric against the European Union impacted investor sentiment, although cooling inflation provided some relief.

In his latest trade salvo, Trump announced a plan to levy a 200% duty on European beverage imports unless the EU removes surcharges on U.S. whiskey. He had previously threatened to penalize the bloc if it imposed retaliatory tariffs on American goods next month.

U.S. beverage makers rose, with Brown-Forman adding 1.6%, Molson Coors edging up 0.3% and Constellation Brands adding 0.9%.

“The guidance out of the White House is so erratic that investors cannot absorb every news flash into their investment strategies,” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

Markets were roiled earlier this week by Trump’s unpredictable trade restrictions, stoking concerns that an escalating trade conflict on multiple fronts could spur domestic inflation and potentially hinder growth.

The trade restrictions have unsettled investors, leading brokerages to lower their projections for U.S. equities, while several companies have issued cautious forecasts.

Dollar General forecast annual comparable sales growth largely below estimates. However, its shares gained 4.5% on its upbeat quarterly results.

Wall St mixed as tariff jitters overshadow inflation data

Consumer discretionary led declines amongst S&P 500 sub-sectors, falling 1.8%. Tesla and Amazon.com lost 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Offering investors some hope on the economy’s resilience, data showed producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in February, while a separate weekly report pointed to fewer-than-expected jobless claims.

However, worries that the trend could be short-lived prevailed, with traders expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower borrowing costs by nearly 75 basis points in the second half of the year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

“Many people will discount these numbers. However, they do speak to the underlying trend… (before tariffs took) effect, and at least we are starting from a better place,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management.

At 09:51 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.90 points, or 0.42%, to 41,176.03, the S&P 500 lost 28.94 points, or 0.52%, to 5,570.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 142.66 points, or 0.81%, to 17,505.79.

The benchmark S&P 500 teetered on the brink of its longest weekly losing streak in seven months.

Markets were also on edge with a deadline to pass a funding bill in the U.S. Senate fast approaching. If it goes through, the bill will keep the U.S. government operational through September 30.

Among other stocks, Intel jumped 15.7% after the beleaguered chipmaker appointed industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan its chief executive officer.

Adobe dropped 10.9% after the Photoshop-maker forecast quarterly revenue in line with estimates.

Shares of truck- and parts-makers such as Paccar and Cummins fell 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively, after the Environmental Protection Agency launched efforts to undo the previous administration’s vehicle-emissions rules.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 84 new lows.

Wall Street Wall Street indexes wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St trips on Trump’s latest tariff threat; inflation data offers respite

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

PM Shehbaz says Taliban sympathisers responsible for security chaos

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on checkpoint in KP’s Jandola: Interior ministry

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories