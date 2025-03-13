AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.65%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.85%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.31%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.55%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,716 Increased By 631.2 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,456 Increased By 198.6 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT stocks lead India’s benchmark indexes higher at open

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes opened marginally higher on Thursday, tracking global market trends, and as investors drew comfort from softer-than-expected inflation data in the US and India.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.15% to 22,501 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the Sensex gained 0.18% to 74,138.81.

Nine of the 13 major sectors advanced at open, with IT stocks rising 0.7% to lead sectoral gains.

The IT index confirmed a bear market on Wednesday.

Indian stocks set to open lower, tracking global market sell-off

The rise in IT stocks on the day comes after US consumer prices increased moderately in February, although it was seen as a temporary relief as the data did not fully capture the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the US Back home, retail inflation fell below 4% in February, giving the domestic central bank room to cut rates further this year.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

IT stocks lead India’s benchmark indexes higher at open

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories