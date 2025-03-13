IT stocks lead India’s benchmark indexes higher at open

India’s benchmark indexes opened marginally higher on Thursday, tracking global market trends, and as investors drew comfort from softer-than-expected inflation data in the US and India.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.15% to 22,501 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the Sensex gained 0.18% to 74,138.81.

Nine of the 13 major sectors advanced at open, with IT stocks rising 0.7% to lead sectoral gains.

The IT index confirmed a bear market on Wednesday.

The rise in IT stocks on the day comes after US consumer prices increased moderately in February, although it was seen as a temporary relief as the data did not fully capture the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the US Back home, retail inflation fell below 4% in February, giving the domestic central bank room to cut rates further this year.