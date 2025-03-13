AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

K-Electric cautions against kite flying near power lines

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:20am

KARACHI: K-Electric cautions against kite flying near power infrastructure, urging residents to avoid engaging in the sport, particularly near high-tension transmission lines, to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

While kite flying remains a cherished sport that engages people of all ages, the activity often involves usage of metallic, chemical, or glass-coated strings that poses a massive risk of electrocution and power interruption or disruption, particularly where electricity infrastructure is nearby.

Imran Rana, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at K-Electric has said that “any extracurricular activity should ideally be a source of joy, and not tragedy or disruption. The metal wires/chemical coated wires used in kite flying conduct electricity. Just the mere presence of a metallic wire within the field – even without actual contact with a transmission line - around high-tension wires carry the risk of electrocution with lasting injury or fatality.”

KE has urged the residents of Karachi to embody Ramadan’s spirit by enjoying activities that do not present a hazard to their safety and that of others.

Recognizing the need for collective responsibility, K-E also requests city administration, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to play an active role in discouraging unsafe kite flying, especially among children.

This causes unwarranted disruption in the supply of electricity, and has done so on multiple days near Iftaar time. Guardians and parents are also urged to ensure safe recreational activities that do not put lives at risk. K-Electric also prioritizes safety through awareness and community engagement.

