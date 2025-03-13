AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-13

European shares rebound as Ukraine ceasefire hopes uplift sentiment

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

FRANKFURT: European shares bounced back on Wednesday following four sessions of declines on optimism around positive developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, while a cooler-than-expected US inflation report also helped sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8%, snapping its longest losing streak since December.

The US agreed on Tuesday to resume military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv following Ukraine’s willingness to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal with Russia.

“It’s creating some optimism given that if we do see a ceasefire and a potential peace deal coming through, that could reduce energy costs in Europe and there’s a lot of benefits coming from that,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

Most sub-indexes on the STOXX 600 clocked gains, led by gains in European banks and industrial goods and services.

Zealand Pharma jumped over 37%, logging its best day on record, after Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche acquired rights to an obesity therapy by the firm in a collaboration deal worth up to $5.3 billion. Index heavyweight Roche gained 3.6% to trade at an over two-year high. The healthcare index was up 0.4%.

Retailers, on the other hand, declined 3%, hit by a 7.5% fall in Inditex after the Zara-parent reported a slower start to its first quarter, beginning February 1.

Puma’s 19.9% tumble to a more than eight-year low after the German sportswear group gave a disappointing outlook for first-quarter sales weighed on the personal and household goods sector.

Meanwhile, a cooler-than-expected inflation reading in the US also helped sentiment.

“It gives the Fed a little more flexibility to be able to support the economy if it needs to with rate cuts. But the upside is being capped by concerns regarding trade wars and recession concerns,” said Cincotta.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares rebound as Ukraine ceasefire hopes uplift sentiment

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories