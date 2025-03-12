AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher on cooling inflation data

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2025 07:10pm

NEW YORK: US stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery on the back of encouraging inflation data after days of turmoil fueled by the White House’s aggressive tariff policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.3 percent to 41,554.81, and the broad-based S&P 500 Index rose 1.1 percent to 5,634.14.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.9 percent to 17,771.82.

Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers said Wednesday’s consumer price index (CPI) numbers, which showed inflation inching lower, provided the market with much-needed positivity.

US stocks extend some losses after Wall Street sell-off

“After some recent negative surprises, we got a positive surprise, he said.

The CPI, a key gauge of inflation, came in at 2.8 percent last month from a year ago, down from 3.0 percent in January, said the Department of Labor.

Sosnick said: “Considering the market’s been a little bit nervous, I think there was some concern that the number might disappoint.”

But the data told a story that the market wanted to hear, he said.

Traders in the world’s biggest economy have been weighing the possibility of a recession – and near-term inflation – based on US President Donald Trump’s launching of trade wars with Washington’s biggest partners.

Sosnick warned that while the inflation data was positive, the uncertainty emanating from Trump’s tariff policies still weighed on the market.

Major tech shares – which led losses through three weeks of market volatility – rebounded at Wednesday’s open, with Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet all gaining slightly.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks open higher on cooling inflation data

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories