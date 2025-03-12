AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks end lower; IT index confirms bear market

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 04:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes fell on Wednesday, with information technology stocks confirming a bear market as worries over the U.S. economy prompted multiple stock downgrades.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.12% lower at 22,470.5, while the Sensex fell 0.1% to 74,029.76. During the session, the indexes oscillated between 0.7% decline and 0.4% gain.

Analysts said the Indian market has fared better than global equities since last week due to the moderating valuations after the sharp fall seen in the last few months.

“Indian equity market could be in the latter stages of correction unless some extreme unanticipated risk materializes,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

IT stocks fell about 3% to an eight-month low. The index also confirmed a bear market, falling more than 20% from the record closing high on December 13.

Infosys and Wipro shed 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively, and were the worst hit among IT and Nifty 50 stocks.

Indian benchmarks muted as IndusInd Bank, IT offset gains in other stocks

Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys to “equal-weight” from “overweight”. Motilal Oswal cut Infosys and Wipro to “neutral” and “sell” ratings, respectively.

Concerns that a potential recession in the U.S. economy could hinder revival in discretionary spending weighed on IT stocks as the sector gets a major chunk of its revenue from the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum but reversed course in just hours later, in rapid-fire moves that added to worries over the U.S. economy.

Of the 13 major sectors, five were down. The broader mid- and small-caps declined 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials rose 0.5%. Gains were led by HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which climbed 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

India’s consumer price inflation in February eased to 3.61%, below Reuters’ forecast of 3.98% on moderating food prices, data showed after market hours.

Investors now await U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, which could influence future interest rate action.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks end lower; IT index confirms bear market

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories