Markets Print 2025-03-12

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,046 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,917 tonnes of import cargo and 62,129 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,917 comprised of 65,828 tonnes of

Containerized Cargo, 612 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 30,977 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 62,129 comprised of 59,231 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 333 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,565 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Sm Mahi, Xin Lian Chang, MT Quetta, Cma Cgm Titus, Rio Grande Express & Princess Wafya berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Xin Lian Chang, X-Press Kohima, Ever Urban, Devon, Regina & Crazy sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

