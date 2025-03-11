UAE’s XRG to make big investment in US gas: ADNOC CEO

HOUSTON: The investment arm of United Arab Emirates state oil company ADNOC will make a significant investment in US gas starting in coming months, ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

“Over the next few months and foreseeable future you will see very large and significant investment by XRG in the United States,” he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

XRG would invest throughout the gas supply chain, from exploration and development through distribution, and wanted to be a one-stop shop for gas, he said.

XRG is the international investment arm of ADNOC, and is fully owned by the state-run company.