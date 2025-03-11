AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE’s XRG to make big investment in US gas: ADNOC CEO

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 09:08pm

HOUSTON: The investment arm of United Arab Emirates state oil company ADNOC will make a significant investment in US gas starting in coming months, ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

“Over the next few months and foreseeable future you will see very large and significant investment by XRG in the United States,” he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Italy’s Synapsia signs $2.5bn deal with UAE’s Bold Technologies

XRG would invest throughout the gas supply chain, from exploration and development through distribution, and wanted to be a one-stop shop for gas, he said.

XRG is the international investment arm of ADNOC, and is fully owned by the state-run company.

US natural gas uae ADNOC MENA

Comments

200 characters

UAE’s XRG to make big investment in US gas: ADNOC CEO

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories