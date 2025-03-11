AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as Trump hikes tariffs on Canadian metals

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:55pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as investors priced in U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs on Canadian metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.28% at 24,313.03.

Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminum products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50%, in response to the Ontario province placing levies on electricity coming into the U.S.

“It’s obviously not good. The market is anticipating a slowdown in future growth and it’s trying to price it in,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

“The President is sticking to his guns and doing what he said he was going to do and (he is) not really, at this point in time, concerned about the ramifications.”

TSX falls more than 1% as global trade war concerns linger

Investors are also looking towards the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with traders expecting the central bank to support the economy by cutting interest rates by 25 basis points.

The benchmark index fell to a four-month low on Monday due to worries that Trump’s tariffs on key trade partners such as Canada and Mexico have triggered risks of recession for all three countries.

“There’s a very clear risk off mentality at the moment,” said Josh Sheluk, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management.

The materials index gained 2.5%, largely due to a 1% rise in gold prices. Demand for the safe-haven asset soared amid concerns that global trade tensions stemming from U.S. tariffs could hurt economic growth.

Precious metal companies such as New Gold and Aya Gold & Silver were among the biggest gainers on the main index, rising 7.2% and 10.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, healthcare and consumer discretionary led losses, falling 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX falls as Trump hikes tariffs on Canadian metals

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories