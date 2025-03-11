FBR establishes Customs warehousing station at District Buner

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a Customs warehousing station at District Buner.

The FBR has issued an SRO, here on Monday to amend SRO 111(1)/83.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR direct that the following further amendment shall be made in its notification No SRO 111(1)/83 dated the 12th day of February 1983.

In the aforesaid notification, in Schedule I, District Buner, the notification added.

The Board by notification in the official Gazette has declared places to be warehousing stations at which alone public warehouses may be appointed and private warehouses may be licenced.

