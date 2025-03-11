AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.3%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.91%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 180.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,119 Decreased By -237.2 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,177 Decreased By -169.8 (-0.48%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-11

FBR establishes Customs warehousing station at District Buner

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a Customs warehousing station at District Buner.

The FBR has issued an SRO, here on Monday to amend SRO 111(1)/83.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR direct that the following further amendment shall be made in its notification No SRO 111(1)/83 dated the 12th day of February 1983.

In the aforesaid notification, in Schedule I, District Buner, the notification added.

The Board by notification in the official Gazette has declared places to be warehousing stations at which alone public warehouses may be appointed and private warehouses may be licenced.

