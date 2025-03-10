AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Markets

TSX falls more than 1% as global trade war concerns linger

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 09:25pm

Canada’s main stock index fell more than 1% on Monday, as investors were averse to taking risks over persistent worries about the global trade war.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.14% at 24,476.66.

Information technology led the sectoral declines with a 2.9% fall. It was dragged by a 6.7% drop in shares of electronic equipment company Celestica.

Financials, which hold the heaviest weighting on the main index, lost 1%.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs against Canadian imports on Friday, a day after he delayed implementation of certain levies - the latest in a fluctuating trade policy stance that has stoked investor concerns.

“We continue to see a lot of anxiety around the trade policies and tariffs from the new U.S. administration,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“We still have no clarity necessarily about what the end goal is going to be on the trade front.”

TSX inches up, but still set for worst week in nearly 18 months

A Reuters poll found that recession risks were mounting for Mexico, Canada and the U.S. due to chaos around trade duties. Trump, in an interview on Sunday, declined to predict whether the U.S. could face a recession.

Meanwhile, former central banker Mark Carney won the race to become leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Carney, who supports dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s measures, has argued that he was best placed to oversee trade negotiations with the U.S. President.

Later this week, the Bank of Canada is widely anticipated to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut. BofA Global Research expects the central bank to provide additional support to the Canadian economy by cutting rates further.

Among individual stocks, Whitecap Resources fell 13%, making it the worst hit on the TSX, after the Canadian oil producer was set to merge with peer Veren in an all-stock deal valued at C$15 billion ($10.43 billion) including debt.

