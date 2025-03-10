AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.15%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.83%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.18%)
OGDC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-3.73%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.08%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
SYM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,074 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 36,669 Decreased By -576.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 114,560 Increased By 161.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,417 Decreased By -41 (-0.12%)
Japan’s Nikkei bounces off 6-month low as chip shares rally

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 10:25am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded in choppy trade on Monday as major semiconductor-related shares tracked US peers’ gains and investors snapped up deals after last week’s heavy losses, although quickly changing tariff policies limited the index’s rise.

The Nikkei briefly slid to its lowest intraday level since September 18 at 36,705.02, but reversed early losses to rise0.6% at 37,095.85 by the midday break.

The broader Topix was up 0.2% at 2,714.54.

The Nikkei’s bounce followed its third consecutive week of declines, with the benchmark shedding just over 2% on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, up 2.7%, offered the biggest lift as Japan’s chip-related stocks got a boost from last week’s gains in US technology shares.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged 3.2% to outperform on Friday amid Wall Street gains, with US stocks rebounding from early declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was “in a good place.”

However, global uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment.

In a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday, President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession in the world’s largest economy amid stock market concerns about his tariff actions on Mexico, Canada and China over fentanyl, adding to investors’ unease.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as investors pick up banks and defence shares

US stock futures were down during Asian trade, potentially weighing on the Nikkei, while tariff concerns were creating some turbulence in the market, said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada.

“Overall caution towards Trump’s tariff policies and retaliatory levies is acting as a drag,” contributing to the dip in early trade, she said.

Lasertec, which makes inspection equipment used in chip-making, jumped 6.5% to become the biggest percentage winner on the Nikkei, followed by industrial automation system maker SMC Corp gaining nearly 6%.

Among other shares, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group was up 2.1%, chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron rose 1.8%, and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Disco Corp rallied 4.9%.

