Iran rejects Macron accusation of Ukraine war involvement

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday denied remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron who accused Tehran of involvement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Macron said Russia had used Iranian equipment in its war against Ukraine.

“Russia has already turned the Ukrainian conflict into a global conflict. It has mobilised on our continent North Korean soldiers, (and) Iranian equipment, while helping these countries to arm themselves further,” Macron said in an address to his nation.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Iranian companies and individuals allegedly involved in providing drones and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly denied sending any weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no interference in the Ukrainian conflict and insists on its principled position of opposing war and the necessity of ending the conflict through dialogue,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state news agency IRNA.

Baqaei called Macron’s remarks “baseless and false”, and a sign of France’s “lack of seriousness in restoring peace and stability in Europe and the world.”