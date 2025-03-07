Striving for cashless economy

The global financial ecosystem is undergoing metamorphosis, with digital payment systems emerging as the cornerstone of economic efficiency, transparency, and growth. Yet, in many developing economies, cash remains the dominant medium of exchange, perpetuating a cycle of inefficiency, tax evasion, and unregulated financial activities.

Pakistan in particular stands as a stark example of a nation deeply rooted in a cash-based economy, with approximately 85% of all transactions conducted in physical currency.

While there has been a modest decline in cash usage at Point-of-Sale (POS) locations—dropping from 84 percent in 2019 to 78 percent in 2023, according to Statista’s Consumer Insights, the informal economy continues to thrive, accounting for over 40 percent of the country’s GDP. This reliance on cash has far-reaching implications, from stifling economic growth to undermining financial inclusion and regulatory oversight.

Persistence in cash transactions in Pakistan is not merely a cultural preference but a systemic issue that hampers the nation’s economic potential.

The informal economy, fueled by cash dealings, poses significant challenges to tax collection and financial regulations. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the region at a mere 9.5 percent, reflecting the widespread prevalence of tax evasion and limited reach of formal financial systems.

The World Bank Pakistan Development Update released in October 2024, highlights severity of the situation, revealing that the banking sector’s credit-to-GDP ratio remains alarmingly low at 9 percent, with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) receiving only 6 percent of total private sector financing. This lack of access to formal credit stifles business expansion, limits economic diversification, and constrains entrepreneurial growth.

On the contrary, economies with thorough digital payment systems and well-integrated banking networks benefit largely from it, enabling businesses to secure loans, invest in innovation, and boost economic development.

Dominance of cash in Pakistan’s economy also exacerbates financial exclusion, particularly among rural populations and small businesses.

A significant portion of the population remains unbanked, with limited access to formal financial services. This exclusion is compounded by a lack of financial literacy, cultural preferences for cash transactions with a deep-seated distrust in banking institutions and revenue collection agencies. Many small businesses operate entirely in cash to avoid tax liabilities.

The absence of financial documentation makes it difficult for these enterprises to establish credit histories, thereby preventing them from accessing formal credit. As a result, they often resort to informal lending sources with exorbitant interest rates, increasing financial vulnerability and undermining long-term sustainability.

The implications of a cash-driven economy extend beyond financial exclusion and tax evasion. The anonymity associated with cash transactions facilitates money laundering, terrorist financing, and other illicit financial activities.

Pakistan has faced international scrutiny over its financial monitoring mechanisms, with regulatory pressures from bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlighting the need for enhanced transparency. While the government has taken steps to strengthen financial oversight, continuance of cash transactions undermines these efforts. The difficulty in tracing financial flows makes it challenging for law enforcement agencies to detect and curb illegal activities, posing significant security threats.

Reliance on cash complicates inflation control and monetary policy implementation. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regulates money supply through banking channels, but a substantial cash economy limits effectiveness of these measures.

When large amounts of money circulate outside the formal banking system, the central bank struggles to manage liquidity, complicating inflation management. This is particularly concerning for Pakistan, where inflation remains a persistent economic challenge. SBP’s ability to influence money supply through interest rate adjustments is weakened when a significant portion of economic activity bypasses the banking system.

Disadvantages of a cash-based economy are further evident in the realm of financial security and operational efficiency. Moreover, handling cash increases the risk of theft, fraud, and mismanagement, particularly for businesses that operate with large cash reserves.

Cash transactions are also time-consuming, requiring manual record-keeping and reconciliation. However, digital payment systems offer a secure, efficient, and traceable alternative, reducing transaction costs and enhancing financial transparency.

The success of digital payment platforms in countries like China and India highlights the transformative potential of financial technology. An excellent example is the implementation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, which has significantly boosted digital transactions, reduced reliance on cash, and enhanced tax compliance.

Despite these global examples, Pakistan’s progress toward digital financial inclusion is sluggish.

The government has introduced initiatives such as the Raast payment system, aimed at facilitating instant digital transactions and reducing cash dependency. However, adoption rates remain low due to limited awareness, infrastructural challenges, and resistance to change.

Many small businesses and consumers continue to prefer cash, citing concerns over digital fraud, transaction fees, and technological barriers. Pakistan must adopt a comprehensive strategy that addresses the structural, cultural, and psychological barriers to digital adoption to overcome these challenges.

The transition to a digital economy requires a multifaceted approach, beginning with the expansion of access to formal financial services, particularly in rural areas. Incentivizing the use of digital payments through tax benefits and subsidies can encourage businesses and consumers to wean away from cash.

Enhancement of cybersecurity and consumer protection measures addressing concerns over fraud and data security will strengthen confidence in digital financial systems.

Simplification of tax regulations and reduction of tax burdens for small businesses can further encourage compliance disincentivizing cash dealings. Implementation of stricter enforcement mechanisms, such as mandatory digital invoicing and transaction reporting, can improve transparency and accountability.

Collaboration between the government, financial institutions, and technology providers cannot be ignored. Public awareness campaigns highlighting benefits of digital transactions can help change consumer behaviour, while investment in digital infrastructure, such as expanding internet access and mobile banking networks, is essential in facilitating transition.

The removal of cultural and psychological barriers to digital adoption requires targeted educational initiatives and trust-building steps.

The informal economy, a significant source of employment and economic activity, must be gradually formalized to ensure sustainable growth. Integration of small businesses into the formal economy can be facilitated by encouraging their registration with tax authorities through simplified processes and incentives.

Provision of microfinance options and low-interest loans through formal banking channels can further support small enterprises in minimizing their dependence on cash-based operations.

The recent call of Federal Finance Minister for a decisive shift away from cash is both timely and important. In a world rapidly gravitating toward digital transactions, Pakistan cannot afford to lag. Transition to a digital economy is not merely a technological shift but a cultural and behavioral one, requiring concerted efforts of all stakeholders.

SBP with its technical expertise and authority must lead the change, supported by digital bankers, fintech innovators, tax theorists, and social psychologists. These experts must work in unison to design and implement a robust digital payment ecosystem that addresses the complexities of human behavior, regulatory frameworks, and technological integration.

The foundation of this transformation lies in existing platforms such as 1Link IBFT and Raast P2P, which have already demonstrated their potential in facilitating digital transactions. Expanding and integrating these systems into the broader financial ecosystem are crucial for reducing reliance on cash.

Enforcement of regulatory measures, such as section 21(la) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 [still not made operational by Federal Board of Revenue] and SBP PSP&OD Circular Letter No. 05 of 2021, mandates digital payments for transactions exceeding one million rupees, requiring invoice references and declarations of International Bank Account Number (IBAN) for compliance.

Effective implementation of these regulations can substantially decrease cash-based business transactions, which constitute nearly 50% of the transactional flow in Pakistan’s banking system.

Success of this transition requires a dual approach of penalties and incentives. Imposition of stringent penalties on businesses that fail to comply with digital payment mandates, alongside tax benefits and reduced rates for those embracing digital transactions can drive adoption.

Establishment of digital zones in Pakistan’s most populous cities can serve as a model for the rest of the country, showcasing the feasibility and advantages of a cashless economy. These zones, implemented in phases over three years, can progressively increase the share of digital transactions, ultimately leading to the complete elimination of cash.

However, the success of this transformation hinges on public awareness and education. A massive campaign highlighting convenience, security, and efficiency of digital payments is essential to shifting consumer behavior. Advertisements, billboards, and media campaigns can showcase success stories, making digital transactions not just a necessity but a preferred way of life.

The collaboration between federal and provincial authorities is also critical, ensuring that the rules governing elimination of cash are uniformly adopted across the country.

Transition to a digital economy is complex, but a necessity for Pakistan.

The benefits of a cashless society extend far beyond revenue generation, offering enhanced transparency, reduced corruption, and improved economic efficiency. By embracing digital transformation, Pakistan can overcome the limitations of a cash-based economy and pave the way for a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future.

The journey will require vision, collaboration, and unwavering commitment, but the rewards, a modern, transparent, and efficient financial system are well worth the effort.

