AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Markets Print 2025-03-07

STOXX 600 closes flat as ECB boost counters pressures from yields

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

FRANKFURT: European shares pared declines to close flat on Thursday, after the European Central Bank’s interest rate cut boosted bank stocks, offsetting pressures from rising long-term bond yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 recovered from a 0.9% decline to close flat.

The ECB reduced interest rates as expected and signalled more cuts may be in store as inflation normalises, even as a looming trade war with the US and plans to boost military spending drive Europe’s biggest economic policy upheaval in decades.

“(The ECB is) keeping maximum flexibility given the high levels of uncertainty”, said Maximilian Kunkel, chief investment officer for Germany at UBS. “There is uncertainty around the policies from the US administration.”

Banks rose 0.8% to a record high, but gains were capped by steep declines in British banks. Excluding the UK, bank stocks were 2.6% higher, while the London banks index shed 2.7%.

Construction and materials stocks, along with industrial goods, had the biggest boost, gaining 2.2% and 0.9% respectively.

“Areas likely to benefit from the change of heart from policy makers (like banks) continue to benefit while overall markets are supported by this mix of more pro growth fiscal policy and a supportive monetary policy backdrop”, Kunkel said.

The parties hoping to form Germany’s next government agreed on Tuesday to create a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and overhaul borrowing rules, in a fiscal “bazooka” for the ailing economy.

Yields on longer-dated bonds continued to rise across the board, on expectations of higher supply. The one on the German 10-year bond was last at 2.835%, at levels not seen since October 2023. The rise pressured rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, which led sectoral losses with a 2.7% fall. Healthcare was the biggest drag with a 1.2% decline.

ECB STOXX 600 index

