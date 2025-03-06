Canada, US in trade war ‘for foreseeable future’ despite carve outs: Trudeau

OTTAWA: Canada will continue to be in a trade war with the United States for “the foreseeable future” even if there are “breaks for certain sectors,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed,” Trudeau said, one day after an urgent call with US President Donald Trump to try to avoid plunging the two neighbors into what he called a “dumb” and “unjustified” trade war.

Discussions with the Trump administration were ongoing, he added.