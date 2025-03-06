IMF team to visit Lebanon March 10-14, spokesperson says

A fact-finding mission from the International Monetary Fund will visit Lebanon next week, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday.

The mission, on the ground March 10-14, will also aim to help the new government come up with a comprehensive economic reform program.

Lebanese president heads to Saudi for first trip abroad

“We are providing policy advice and capacity development to help the authorities’ efforts to rebuild Lebanon’s economy and institutions, in coordination with other international partners,” said IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack in a scheduled press briefing.