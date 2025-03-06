AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF team to visit Lebanon March 10-14, spokesperson says

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 09:10pm

A fact-finding mission from the International Monetary Fund will visit Lebanon next week, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday.

The mission, on the ground March 10-14, will also aim to help the new government come up with a comprehensive economic reform program.

Lebanese president heads to Saudi for first trip abroad

“We are providing policy advice and capacity development to help the authorities’ efforts to rebuild Lebanon’s economy and institutions, in coordination with other international partners,” said IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack in a scheduled press briefing.

IMF Lebanon MENA IMF programme

Comments

200 characters

IMF team to visit Lebanon March 10-14, spokesperson says

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Read more stories