AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025
Markets

TSX drops as trade tensions hurt sentiment

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 09:05pm

Canada’s main stock index fell sharply on Thursday as uncertainties about a trade war dented investor sentiment, even after U.S. President Donald Trump gave automakers a one-month exemption from his 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.9% at 24,646.74.

Trump will exempt automakers from the stringent tariffs as long as they comply with the terms of an existing free-trade agreement, the White House said on Wednesday.

However, the president has made it clear that he was not calling off his tariffs on the two countries, pressing them to deter fentanyl smuggling.

“The challenge is that no one can really anticipate or predict what Trump is going to do at any given point in time,” said Shiraz Ahmed, senior portfolio manager and founder of Sartorial Wealth at Raymond James.

TSX hits near two-month low as US tariffs take effect

“The anxiousness is likely spilling over into the markets at the moment… The market and everybody are just walking on eggshells and anticipating more bad than good.”

The technology sector fell 1.2% on Thursday, having slipped nearly 13% from its all-time high three weeks ago.

The financial sector, which has the highest weighting on the main index, lost 1.3%.

A major driver for overall losses on the TSX was Wall Street, where the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.5% as sentiments around a global trade war weighed.

However, materials shares on the TSX rose 0.4%, boosted by copper prices.

On the economic front, Canada’s trade surplus exceeded expectations by a wide margin to post a 32-month record in January, as exports of cars and energy products rose amid tariff woes, especially to the U.S.

Among individual stocks, shares of Aecon Group lost more than 12% after the construction company missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

