AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Protesters at US embassy in Kyiv urge freedom for POWs

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2025 07:22pm
Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war and ensure their inclusion in any deal to stop the conflict with Russia, in Kyiv on March 6, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war and ensure their inclusion in any deal to stop the conflict with Russia, in Kyiv on March 6, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

KYIV: Protesters rallied outside the US embassy in Kyiv on Thursday to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war and ensure their inclusion in any deal to stop the conflict with Russia.

Kateryna Buhutska was one of around 200 people at the protest, holding a picture of her son before he was taken prisoner in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

“I realise that the US is a country that has a lot of influence, a lot depends on it. That’s why we want to ask it to help us bring our people home,” 46-year-old Buhutska said.

The US had been Ukraine’s biggest backer until President Donald Trump initiated a complete shift in his country’s foreign policy and halted US support to Ukraine.

Despite Trump’s U-turn, Buhutska and others in the crowd believed Washington could help them.

“I don’t understand what is happening in the world. We are scared of everything that is said in the news, but we are here to remind you that our boys, fathers, sons, husbands, must be returned,” she said.

The UN has warned of widespread and systematic torture in Russian prisons, with 95 percent of the released Ukrainian POWs providing accounts of torture or ill-treatment there.

‘We are not alone’: Zelenskyy thanks Europe at crisis summit

“I went through it myself and I know that every day there is hell, just hell,” said Oleksandr Demenko, who was freed from Russian captivity in early 2024.

He said “all hope is now on the US” to ensure his brothers-in-arms could also escape the “daily inhumane torture”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a complete exchange of all prisoners of war with Russia as a path towards ending the conflict.

Natalya Pisnya, 51, said he hoped to her husband Volodymyr Kondratenko could come home in such an “all for all” exchange.

He went missing almost a year ago – meaning he had either been killed in combat, or was taken prisoner by Russian forces.

“I believe he’s in captivity. I want them to exhange everyone for everyone. That’s all I believe in – that he is alive,” she said.

Comments

200 characters

Protesters at US embassy in Kyiv urge freedom for POWs

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Read more stories