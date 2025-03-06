AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary, source says

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 04:53pm
A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Photo: Reuters
A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye, with the second largest army in NATO after the United States, could contribute to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Wednesday.

“The issue of contributing to a mission will be considered if deemed necessary for establishing regional stability and peace, and will be assessed mutually with all relevant parties,” the source told reporters in Ankara.

Europe’s main military powers Britain and France have already discussed deploying troops in a potential force to monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine after a future peace deal, while Washington has said it would not send Americans.

Ukraine says any peace agreement would require a robust force on the ground to provide security guarantees; Moscow has rejected any deployment of NATO member forces, although U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes Russia might agree.

Turkiye to repeat offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks at London summit

The Turkish source, requesting anonymity, said discussions on a Turkish deployment remained conceptual, with no concrete decisions yet made.

“The concept has not yet been clearly defined.”

If Turkiye were to deploy troops, the source emphasised that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would first need to be declared, and initial deployments should involve non-combatant units to monitor the ceasefire.

Turkish media reported last week that President Tayyip Erdogan had discussed a possible deployment with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during separate meetings in Ankara last month.

Turkiye has maintained cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine throughout their war, though it is historically a rival of Moscow, backing forces who defeated Russia’s allies in Syria and Azerbaijan since 2023.

Turkiye has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia and has mediated past agreements between Kyiv and Moscow, such as a deal to allow Ukrainian exports of grain from the Black Sea.

NATO Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary, source says

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Oil climbs from multi-year low, tariff concerns and rising supply weigh

Sharifullah, suspect in Kabul airport blast, appears in US court

Read more stories