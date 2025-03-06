AIRLINK 178.25 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.09%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.94%)
FFL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 133.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.31%)
OGDC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.69%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.55%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (3.44%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.46%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
SEARL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.36%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.94%)
SYM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 133.4 (1.13%)
BR30 36,087 Increased By 648.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 113,158 Increased By 904.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 35,056 Increased By 272.1 (0.78%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, energy stocks pull down Australian shares; investors assess China stimulus

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:42am

Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by energy and bank stocks, while investors assessed the economic implications of the country’s top trading partner China unlocking more fiscal stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6% to hit 8,096, as of 1205 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.7% on Wednesday.

Australia’s top trading partner China unleashed more stimulus on Wednesday, as it looks to defend its economy from the ramifications of a tariff face-off with the US Energy stocks slumped about 2.5%, after crude oil prices settled down to their lowest in months as the US reported larger-than-expected stockpiles of the commodity.

Sector major Woodside Energy shed as much as 5.1% to hit a more than three-year low of A$22.89, while smaller rival Santos fell 1%.

Heavyweight financials dropped 0.5% and were set for a third straight session of losses.

Major lender Westpac shed 0.7%, while the Commonwealth Bank of Australia slumped 0.5%.

Healthcare stocks were also among the benchmark’s top losers, down 1.3%, while consumer discretionary stocks lost 1.1%.

Biopharmaceutical company CSL dropped 1.1%, while content creator Aristocrat Leisure retreated 1.2%. Bucking the trend, however, domestic miners, who export their iron ore to top steelmaker China, gained 0.3%.

Banks drag Australian shares lower amid growing trade war worries

Mining major Fortescue, which ships most of its iron ore to China, climbed 0.8%. Sector giant Rio Tinto, however, shed 1.4% as underlying commodity prices weighed on sentiment.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 485.60 points, or 1.14%, to 43,006.59.

The S&P 500 gained 64.48 points, or 1.12%, while Nasdaq gained 267.57 points, or 1.46%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading largely flat on Thursday.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, energy stocks pull down Australian shares; investors assess China stimulus

Bullish momentum returns, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Oil steadies after multi-day plunge but traders wary of tariff, supply impacts

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

Read more stories