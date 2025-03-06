AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-06

European shares recover after Germany agrees to debt rules overhaul

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

FRANKFURT: European shares bounced back on Wednesday from steep declines logged in the previous session with German stocks leading gains after the country’s leaders agreed to overhaul borrowing rules to boost defence spending and revive growth.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 recovered 0.9% after logging its worst day since August 2024 on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect.

Germany’s blue-chip index gained 3.4%, while the midcap index soared 6.2%, logging its biggest daily gain in nearly three years.

The parties hoping to form Germany’s next government agreed to create a 500-billion-euro ($534 billion) infrastructure fund and overhaul borrowing rules.

Construction firms and arms makers jumped. Cement maker Heidelberg Materials rose 17.5% while construction group Hochtief advanced 15.5%, among top gainers on the STOXX 600.

Defence stocks Rheinmetall and Renk were up 7.2% and 6.8% respectively.

The construction and materials and the defence indexes gained 5.9% and 3.3% respectively, closing at record highs.

“The direct impact of increased defence spending on the economy will be positive but limited, with the upside depending on how this spending is targeted and organised,” economists at Jefferies said in a note.

“The infrastructure fund and loosening of federal debt brake is likely to have a bigger impact on growth, with wage growth and inflation likely to be stronger than anticipated.”

German long-dated bonds saw their worst sell-off in years, with yields rising across the board, and pressuring rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities, the biggest decliners.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares recover after Germany agrees to debt rules overhaul

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories