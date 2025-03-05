AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
US stocks edge up despite weak hiring data

AFP Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 07:57pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday, shrugging off weak employment data as a top Trump administration official hinted at moderation in hardline trade actions.

US private sector employment grew by 77,000 jobs last month, according to payroll firm ADP, well below estimates and a figure that adds to worry about an economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Bloomberg Television that Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada could be adjusted to exempt some sectors, including potentially autos.

Nasdaq on course to confirm correction as trade war worries weigh

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 42,672.69.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 5,787.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up less than 0.1 percent to 18,291.80.

Stocks have been pulling back in recent sessions amid weaker economic data as the Trump administration presses on with an “America First” agenda based around tariffs.

But analysts have said the market could be poised for a bounce after recent losses.

