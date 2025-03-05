AIRLINK 178.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.42%)
Japan’s Nikkei edges higher in choppy trade as trade war concerns weigh

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 10:27am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average nudged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by a rebound in technology giants, even as concerns over a potential trade war following US tariffs and its impact on the global economy stifled risk appetite.

The Nikkei edged 0.1% higher to 37,356.44 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was flat at 2,709.86. US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq veering near correction territory, as trade tensions escalated following US President Donald Trump’s new levies on Canada, Mexico and China.

Market players were still holding out hope that tariff pains might be mitigated after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business that Trump will reach a middle ground with Canada and Mexico on tariffs.

The news helped limit selling of Japanese equities.

Amid the selloff on Wall Street overnight, US chip giant Nvidia and other major technology companies rebounded modestly, offering some support for their Japanese peers.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, an Nvidia supplier, climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday, and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group rose 0.6% to lift the overall Nikkei. Shares of Tokyo Electron slid 0.3%.

Automakers made a strong comeback as the yen weakened slightly after reaching a three-month high against the dollar in the previous session. Toyota Motor led the gains, rising 2.9% earlier in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Still, the uncertainty over the outlook for tariffs and their impact on the US and global economy are “exacerbating investors’ anxieties and risk perception,” said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada.

“In this environment, it’s difficult for buying to increase significantly,” she said. Trump’s first address to Congress since his return to the White House and remarks by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida also kept investors on guard.

Among other Nikkei heavyweights, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing climbed 1.3%, while video game developer Konami Group slumped 3.5% and robot maker Fanuc gave up 1.5%.

