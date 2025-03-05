AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-05

Sindh govt’s uplift projects: Sharjeel reviews progress

Press Release Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: A meeting of the spokespersons of the Sindh government was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by government spokespersons Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sumeta Afzal Syed, Sadia Javed, Buland Khan Junejo, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Wahid Halepoto, and Tehseen Abidi. Secretary of Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Director of Information Muhammad Yousuf Kaburo, and Sarang Latif Chandio were also present.

The meeting comprised detailed deliberations about the promotion of the major Sindh government projects, including People’s Housing Scheme (SPHF), NICVD, SIUT, People’s Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Autism Centers, and others.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon, stated that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan where the most work has been done for public health and basic facilities.

He stated that the Sindh government is currently providing homes to 2.1 million people and is also offering solar systems to those who cannot afford electricity bills, allowing them to access free electricity.

Sharjeel emphasized that the Sindh government wants its spokespersons to present the performance of every department to the public.

Sharjeel Inam Memon uplift projects

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt’s uplift projects: Sharjeel reviews progress

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories